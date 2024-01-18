 MP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region

MP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region

The state government has extended the deadline of the new timings till January 31.

Anamika PathakUpdated: Thursday, January 18, 2024, 08:35 PM IST
article-image
MP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region | Representational image

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the harsh winter gripping several districts of Madhya Pradesh, government and private schools of Gwalior and Chambal divisions will open from 11 am only. The state government has extended the deadline of the new timings till January 31.

Barring Gwalior and Chambal divisions, the state government has left the decision to decide the schools timings in other districts to their respective collectors. Hence the District Collectors will decide what time the schools will open from January 21 in the remaining districts. The School Education Department has issued orders in this regard.

Read Also
MP Weather Updates: Icy Winds Grip State; Night Temperature May Drop Below 6°C In Northern MP
article-image

Pramod Singh, Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, has said in the order issued to all the collectors that in view of the cold wave and adverse weather situations, on January 8, 2024, orders were issued regarding change in school timings till January 20.

“While cancelling the above order, the state government has decided that all government and private schools, falling in Gwalior and Chambal divisions, till January 31 will open at 11 am,” the order read.

Exams to be conducted as per schedule

Whereas the concerned collectors of the remaining districts will be able to decide on changing the school timings keeping the weather in view. The predetermined examinations of classes 6th to 12th will be conducted as per the time table. It is worth noting that in the order issued earlier, the state government had taken away the authority to change school timings from the collectors. It was said that changes in school timings would be made by the School Education Department only after discussion with the school principal.

Read Also
MP Polity: AICC Issues Show Cause Notice To Spokesperson Alok Sharma For Remarks On Kamal Nath
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region

MP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region

MP: CM Yadav Announces ₹1 Cr Compensation, 'Martyr' Status For ASI Killed By Speeding Vehicle At...

MP: CM Yadav Announces ₹1 Cr Compensation, 'Martyr' Status For ASI Killed By Speeding Vehicle At...

MPPSC Prelims 2023 Results Out: Cut-Off Soars High; Check Your Result Here

MPPSC Prelims 2023 Results Out: Cut-Off Soars High; Check Your Result Here

Bhopal: Chennai-Based Karate Coach Found Dead In Hotel Room

Bhopal: Chennai-Based Karate Coach Found Dead In Hotel Room

10 Breathtaking Locations In Madhya Pradesh For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot

10 Breathtaking Locations In Madhya Pradesh For Your Pre-Wedding Shoot