MP: Govt, Private Schools In Gwalior-Chambal To Operate From 11 am As Severe Cold Grips Region

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In view of the harsh winter gripping several districts of Madhya Pradesh, government and private schools of Gwalior and Chambal divisions will open from 11 am only. The state government has extended the deadline of the new timings till January 31.

Barring Gwalior and Chambal divisions, the state government has left the decision to decide the schools timings in other districts to their respective collectors. Hence the District Collectors will decide what time the schools will open from January 21 in the remaining districts. The School Education Department has issued orders in this regard.

Pramod Singh, Deputy Secretary, School Education Department, has said in the order issued to all the collectors that in view of the cold wave and adverse weather situations, on January 8, 2024, orders were issued regarding change in school timings till January 20.

“While cancelling the above order, the state government has decided that all government and private schools, falling in Gwalior and Chambal divisions, till January 31 will open at 11 am,” the order read.

Exams to be conducted as per schedule

Whereas the concerned collectors of the remaining districts will be able to decide on changing the school timings keeping the weather in view. The predetermined examinations of classes 6th to 12th will be conducted as per the time table. It is worth noting that in the order issued earlier, the state government had taken away the authority to change school timings from the collectors. It was said that changes in school timings would be made by the School Education Department only after discussion with the school principal.