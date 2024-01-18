MP Weather Updates: Icy Winds Grip State; Night Temperature May Drop Below 6°C In Northern MP

MP Weather Updates: Datia To Witness 4°C At Night, Foggy Morning Reduces Visibility, Effects Transport | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Winter season is at its peak in many districts of Madhya Pradesh. Thursday morning was enveloped in dense fog restricting the visibility up to 50-200 meters in Ratlam, Damoh, Khajuraho, Rewa, Sidhi, Tikamgarh, Umaria. Khahuraho was coldest on Wednesday with the maximum temperature of 12 degrees celsius and the minimum temperature was 6 degrees celsius.

Temperature expected on Thursday

Apart from Khajuraho, there was a severe cold in Naugaon (Chhatarpur), Tikamgarh, Satna and Datia. In these cities on Wednesday, the day temperature was 6.5 degrees (below normal) and the night temperature was below 10 degrees.

According to the Meteorological Department, the Western Disturbance is active in North India. Its effect is less in the state, but chilly winds have started to drop the mercury further.. Due to this, the normal weather in the state has changed. After January 20, the nights will become even colder.

Foggy weather affects Railways, Airways schedule

Rail traffic has been badly affected due to foggy weather. Trains coming from Mumbai and Delhi are running late by 5 to 12 hours. Flights have also been affected.

On the other hand, Indigo has cancelled two flights in Bhopal for the second consecutive day due to bad weather.

Also, due to fog, the Air India Express flight coming from Bengaluru on Wednesday reached Gwalior about 5 hours behind schedule. The flight coming from Delhi was delayed by about 6 hours and reached Gwalior at 9 pm instead of 3 pm. Due to this the passengers had to face problems.