Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2024: Registration Window Extended For 454 Positions

Jharkhand JSSC Recruitment 2024 | Representative Image

Applications for the Jharkhand Secretariat Stenographer Competitive Examination 2024 are now being accepted by the Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC). Until October 10, 2024, qualified applicants may submit their applications on the official website, jssc.nic.in. The goal of the hiring campaign is to fill 454 positions in total.



Until October 12, candidates may make modifications to their application forms.

Eligibility criteria

The age limit for male candidates is between 21 to 35 years and for female candidates, the age limit is between 21 to 38 years.



For candidates in the reserved category, the upper age limit is loosened.



A bachelor's degree from an accredited university or institute, or its equivalent.

Application fees



Candidates from the State's SC/ST category must pay an application fee of Rs. 50; candidates from other categories must pay Rs. 100.

How to apply?



-Go to jssc.nic.in, the official website.

-Click the JSSCE 2024 registration link on the homepage.

-Sign up and continue with the application process.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Take a printout of the completed form for your records.

Exam pattern

The test will be administered by the commission using either an OMR-based or CBT (Computer-Based Test) format. The merit list will be based on the normalised results of the applicants, should the exam be administered in more than one group. Following the announcement of the results, only the normalised scores will be made available.