Jharkhand High Court Opens Recruitment For 410 Clerk/Assistant Posts

Jharkhand High Court is opening for 410 skilled candidates to join their team as Clerks/Assistants. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is May 9, 2024. Here's what you need to know:

Vacancy Details:

Unreserved: 130 posts

SC: 58 posts

ST: 143 posts

B.C-I: 38 posts

B.C-II: 14 posts

EWS: 27 posts

Eligibility Criteria:

A graduation degree from a recognised university or institution is required.

Proficiency in computer operation is essential.

Age criteria:

Minimum age: 21 years

Maximum age:

Unreserved & EWS: 35 years

B.C.-I and B.C.–II: 37 years

Female (Unreserved, EWS, B.C.-I, and B.C.-II): 38 years

S.T. and S.C.: 40 years

As of January 1, 2024.

Examination Fee:

For Unreserved, EWS, B.C.-I, and B.C.-II Categories: ₹500/-

For SC and ST Categories: ₹125/-

Persons with Disabilities are exempted from the examination fee.

Payment methods accepted: Debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jharkhand High Court for further details regarding the recruitment process.