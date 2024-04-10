Jharkhand High Court Opens Recruitment For 410 Clerk/Assistant Posts

Jharkhand High Court is opening for 410 skilled candidates to join their team as Clerks/Assistants. Interested candidates can now apply online through the official website, jharkhandhighcourt.nic.in. The deadline for application submission is May 9, 2024. Here's what you need to know:
Vacancy Details:
Unreserved: 130 posts
SC: 58 posts
ST: 143 posts
B.C-I: 38 posts
B.C-II: 14 posts
EWS: 27 posts
Eligibility Criteria:
A graduation degree from a recognised university or institution is required.
Proficiency in computer operation is essential.
Age criteria:
Minimum age: 21 years
Maximum age:
Unreserved & EWS: 35 years
B.C.-I and B.C.–II: 37 years
Female (Unreserved, EWS, B.C.-I, and B.C.-II): 38 years
S.T. and S.C.: 40 years
As of January 1, 2024.
Examination Fee:
For Unreserved, EWS, B.C.-I, and B.C.-II Categories: ₹500/-
For SC and ST Categories: ₹125/-
Persons with Disabilities are exempted from the examination fee.
Payment methods accepted: Debit card, credit card, UPI, or net banking.
Candidates are advised to visit the official website of Jharkhand High Court for further details regarding the recruitment process.