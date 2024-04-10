KSEAB Releases Karnataka PUC II Result 2024: No Supplementary Exams; Students Eligible for Annual Exam Retake

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) announced the results for the Pre-University College (PUC II) examinations for the year 2024 on April 10th. This year, out of the 6.9 lakh students who appeared for the exam, 81.15 percent successfully passed. Students can access their results on the official websites karresults.nic.in or kseab.karnataka.gov.in. It is mandatory for students to score a minimum of 33 percent to pass the Karnataka 2nd PUC exam for 2024.

For students dissatisfied with their marks or those who received poor scores, KSEAB permits them to retake the PUC II annual exams up to two more times. Students who participated in the board exams are now eligible for the second and third rounds of examinations. According to the schedule released by the Karnataka board, the PUC II exam 2 is scheduled to take place between April 29th and May 16th. Dates for the exam 3 will be announced later.

Prior to 2022, only marks obtained in the supplementary examination were considered as the student’s final scores. However, this time, the board introduced a remedial system allowing students to retain their best scores from the first, second, and third examinations, which was referred to as a 'student unfriendly mechanism'. When the KSEAB introduced a third examination for second-year PU candidates in 2022-23, 1.19 lakh students registered, with 41,961 passing.

The objective is to enable students to enhance their overall performance in the examination, with the best scores from the three examinations being considered for results, as stated by KSEAB. "Students will have the opportunity to take exams three times. Those who secure lower marks or fail in exams can attempt all three exams," said Madhu Bangarappa, the Minister of Primary and Secondary Education.

Once again, girls have outperformed boys. Among the 359,612 female students who took the exam, 305,212 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 84.87 percent. Out of the 321,467 male students, 247,478 qualified, with a pass percentage of 76.98 percent. In addition, 249,927 students passed in the science stream, 128,448 in the arts stream, and 174,315 in the commerce stream.