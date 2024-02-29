Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Registration Closing Soon, 342 Vacancies Available

Pixabay

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is nearing the conclusion of the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023, with the deadline set for February 29, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 342 vacancies within the organisation, offering a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates.

Here are the key details for applicants:

Date:

The registration process commenced on February 1, 2024, and will close on February 29, 2024.

Vacancy:

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 aims to fill 342 posts within the organisation.

Eligibility:

Candidates must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or from other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament.

Candidates can possess qualifications deemed equivalent by the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

Degrees from foreign universities approved by the Central Government are eligible to apply.

The age limit for applicants is between 21 years to 35 years.

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023" link on the homepage.

Register yourself by clicking on the registration link.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

After submission, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

This examination presents a valuable opportunity for individuals aspiring to serve in the civil services of Jharkhand. For further information and updates, applicants can visit the official JPSC website.