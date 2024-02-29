 Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Registration Closing Soon, 342 Vacancies Available
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Registration Closing Soon, 342 Vacancies Available

Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Registration Closing Soon, 342 Vacancies Available

Register now for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023. Visit the official JPSC website for more details.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 29, 2024, 05:15 PM IST
article-image
Pixabay

The Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) is nearing the conclusion of the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023, with the deadline set for February 29, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to fill 342 vacancies within the organisation, offering a significant opportunity for aspiring candidates.

Here are the key details for applicants:

Date: 

The registration process commenced on February 1, 2024, and will close on February 29, 2024.  

Vacancy

The Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023 aims to fill 342 posts within the organisation. 

Eligibility: 

Candidates must hold a degree from any of the Universities incorporated by an Act of the Central or State Legislature in India, or from other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament. 

Candidates can possess qualifications deemed equivalent by the University Grants Commission Act, 1956. 

Degrees from foreign universities approved by the Central Government are eligible to apply. 

The age limit for applicants is between 21 years to 35 years.  

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of JPSC at jpsc.gov.in.

Locate and click on the "Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023" link on the homepage.

Register yourself by clicking on the registration link.

Complete the application form and proceed to make the payment of the application fees.

After submission, download the confirmation page and keep a hard copy for future reference.

Read Also
MAH MBA/MMS CET 2024 Exam Dates Revised: Check New Schedule and Admit Card Details
article-image

This examination presents a valuable opportunity for individuals aspiring to serve in the civil services of Jharkhand. For further information and updates, applicants can visit the official JPSC website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Registration Closing Soon, 342 Vacancies Available

Jharkhand Combined Civil Service Exam 2023: Registration Closing Soon, 342 Vacancies Available

UGC Chairman Urges Young Voters to Support 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' Campaign

UGC Chairman Urges Young Voters to Support 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' Campaign

Karnataka Government Relaunches Shuchi Scheme, Providing Free Sanitary Napkins to 19 Lakh Girls

Karnataka Government Relaunches Shuchi Scheme, Providing Free Sanitary Napkins to 19 Lakh Girls

Maharashtra Shocker: Despite Police Presence, People Caught Providing Copies To Students Appearing...

Maharashtra Shocker: Despite Police Presence, People Caught Providing Copies To Students Appearing...

Rising Suicide Cases In IITs: Urgent Need For Systemic Change As 5 Students Commit Suicide Since...

Rising Suicide Cases In IITs: Urgent Need For Systemic Change As 5 Students Commit Suicide Since...