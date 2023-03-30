Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren govt announces bonanzas for board exam toppers

CM Hemant Soren felicitating students | Twitter/@JharkhandCMO

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Government has introduced certain initiatives for its students who have emerged as the top three rank holders in class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The students will be awarded a cash prize of up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a smartphone. The aim of this scheme is to reduce the financial burden on families.

The Jharkhand Board Exam 2023, which is currently underway, began on March 14 and is set to end on April 4 for students in 10th grade, and from March 17 to April 5 for 12th standard students.

CM Soren also felicitated students of the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination, Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), along with the toppers of Jharkhand Olympiad in an event organised by Jharkhand's department of school education and literacy.