 Jharkhand: CM Hemant Soren govt announces bonanzas for board exam toppers
The students will be awarded a cash prize of up to Rs 3 lakh, a laptop, and a smartphone. The aim of this scheme is to reduce the financial burden on families.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Thursday, March 30, 2023, 01:57 PM IST
CM Hemant Soren felicitating students | Twitter/@JharkhandCMO

Ranchi: The Jharkhand Government has introduced certain initiatives for its students who have emerged as the top three rank holders in class 10 and 12 board examinations.

The Jharkhand Board Exam 2023, which is currently underway, began on March 14 and is set to end on April 4 for students in 10th grade, and from March 17 to April 5 for 12th standard students.

