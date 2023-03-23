WATCH: Jharkhand students protest in Ranchi; Police disperses crowd

Police disburses crowd | Twitter ANI

Jharkhand: Students today protested in Ranchi against the new employment policy in the state. The Video clip has gone viral of the protest.

In the video it can be seen that Police is taking the control of the situation and disbursing the protestors. Uses of Pellet guns by the Police forces can also be seen in the video.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: Students protest in Ranchi against the new employment policy in the state. pic.twitter.com/Q0xg3D10wI — ANI (@ANI) March 23, 2023

Taking the cognizance of the situation, Naushad Alam, SP Ranchi said, "It is under control. All protestors have gone away. Forces have been deployed in different locations, nobody has the right to take the law into their hands. Protests are allowed but the place of the protest is assigned, citizens must follow that."

The Jharkhand Assembly also witnessed stormy scenes on Wednesday with the opposition Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) MLAs raising the issue of state's new employment policy which promises to reserve 60 per cent jobs for underprivileged locals, demanding that Chief Minister Hemant Soren should clarify its provisions.

As per the sources, In the new policy, the quota level would go up to 60%, with an addition to a 10% reservation for the general Economically Weaker Section (EWS) category. 40% would remain open.

(with inputs from ANI and PTI)