Jharkhand: Class-7 Student Writes To Former CM Hemant Soren On The Removal Of His Portrait From A Classroom

Disheartened by the removal of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren's portrait from her classroom, a seventh-grade student at CM Excellence School in Palamu district expressed her disappointment in a letter to him. Thirteen-year-old Manisha, impressed by Soren's efforts to improve education during his tenure, was dismayed to find his portrait missing from the wall.

Her handwritten letter to the former CM went viral on social media, sparking discussions in the town. Sub-divisional magistrate Anurag Kumar Tiwary said the local administration had not received any video regarding the incident but promised to investigate further if necessary. Principal Karunand Tiwary noted that many students and parents appreciated Soren's educational initiatives, including free schooling for the underprivileged.

Manisha, a resident of Kanni Ram Chowk, attends classes regularly, and her parents also hold Soren in high regard for his contributions, despite his current custody by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case related to an alleged land scam.

Principal reacted to the situation

