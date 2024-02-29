Jharkhand CET 2024 Registration Opens Tomorrow For Agriculture And Allied Courses At jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in | Representational Pic

The Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination Board in Ranchi will commence the registration process for the Jharkhand Combined Entrance Competitive Examination (for Agriculture and other related courses) 2024 on March 1st.

Individuals who fulfill the requirements and have a desire to apply for the admission test can access the comprehensive notification and complete their application process on the authorized website at jceceb.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the official notice, the applications must be submitted by April 1. The examination will take place on April 28 at the Ranchi and Dumka headquarters.

Fees

The application fees for various categories of candidates are as follows: For general, EWS, BC-I, and BC-II candidates, the fees are Rs 900 for PCM and PCB groups, and Rs 1000 for the PCMB group.

SC, ST, and female candidates are required to pay Rs 450 for PCM and PCB groups, and Rs 500 for the PCMB group. Candidates in the PwBD category are exempted from paying any application fees.

Eligibility criteria

Individuals who wish to enroll in the Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry program must have achieved a minimum of 50 percent marks in the 12th or intermediate exams in science subjects. Furthermore, their age should be between 17 and 25 years by December 31, 2024.

To be eligible for programs such as BSc in Agriculture, Forestry, BTech Dairy Tech, BTech Agriculture Engineering, BFSc, and BSc Horticulture, candidates must have completed class 12 with a science background and achieved an overall score of at least 50 percent. Additionally, candidates must be between the ages of 17 and 22.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of Jharkhand CET 2024.

Click on the Jharkhand CET 2024 registration link.

Fill out the registration form.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the online application fee.

Complete and submit the application form, saving a copy for future reference.