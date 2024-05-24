Jharkhand Board Class 8 Result To Be Out Soon at jac.jharkhand.gov.in | Representative picture

The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) will announce the Class 8 results 2024 shortly. Students who appeared for this year’s examination can check their results on the official website of the council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in, once they are declared.

Students are advised to keep tracking the official website for further details regarding the results.

An official announcement from the board regarding the result date and time, however, is still awaited.

This year the JAC Class 8 exam was conducted on March 16. Approximately 6 lakh students appeared.

Steps To Check Results:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Jharkhand Academic Council at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com

Step 2: On the homepage, look for the link that reads ‘Jharkhand Board 8th Results 2024’ and click on it.

Step 3: Log in using your roll number and roll code on the portal.

Step 4: Your JAC Class 8 result 2024 will be displayed on your screen.

Step 5: Download your result and take a printout of it for future reference.

Your JAC Class 8 result 2024 will include the following details on the mark sheet:

1. Student’s name

2. Father’s Name

3. Mother’s Name

4. Roll Number

5. Registration Number

6. Roll Code

7. Subject names with Marks/Grades obtained

8. Status – Pass or Fail

Check carefully whether all above details are carefully mentioned.

Grading system:

The JAC Class 8 results are graded on a five-point scale, each grade representing a specific range of marks. Students scoring 80 percent and above receive an A+, while those scoring between 60 to 80 percent are awarded an A. Likewise, those achieving 45 to 60 percent earn a grade B, and those scoring 33 to 45 percent attain a grade C. To pass the exam, every candidate must achieve at least a Grade C.