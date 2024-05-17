JAC Result 2024: Jharkhand Board Class 9th, 11th Results Declared!

Representative Image | Freepik Image

JAC Result 2024: The results for Jharkhand board classes 9 and 11 have been declared by the Jharkhand Academic Council for the year 2024. The candidates will now be able to check their results on the board's official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

The class 9 exams were held from March 1, 2024, to March 2, 2024. The class 11 board exams were held from February 27, 2024, to February 29, 2024.

The said exam was conducted in various exam centres across the state, with about 3 lakh students appearing for the class 11 exam this year.

Steps To Check The JAC Board Result 2024

Step 1: Go to the Jharkhand board's official website at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the given link to check the result.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click 'Submit'.

Step 4: A new page will open, and your results will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check all details thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.

Class 9 Exam Details

In 2024, a total number of 251153 enrolled for the class 9 board exam. Out of this, 247215 took the exam. The overall pass percentage of female students in the class 9 exam is 98.44% as 243381 managed to clear it.

For the male students, 228725 registered for the exam, out of which 223986 took the exam. The overall pass percentage of male students in the class 9 exam is 98.33% as 220256 managed to clear it.

Class 11 Exam Details

This year for the Jharkhand board class 11 exams, a total of 199237 female students enrolled to take the exam. Out of this, 196719 appeared for the exam. 194040 female students managed to clear it. The female pass percentage is 98.63%.

As for the male students, 186505 students enrolled to take the exam this year. Out of this, 183001 appeared for the exam, with 179920 clearing it. The total pass percentage of male students in the class 11 board exam is 98.31%.