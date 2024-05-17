Bengaluru: 20-Year-Old Student Of Social Activist Found Dead, Mother Calls For Justice | Representational photo

A 20-year-old female Commerce student at a private college was found dead at her home in Bengaluru, police said on Thursday, May 16.

The woman, identified as Prabhudhya, was found with her throat slit and cut marks on her hands at her home in the city's Subramanyapura area, on Wednesday, May 15, as per a report by India Today. Police found the circumstances behind her death suspicious.

Police were notified about the incident around 7.30 pm on Wednesday, May 15, shortly after Prabudhya's mother came home and found the front door locked and the back door open. Her body was found lying inside the bathroom of her home.

A police team, after receiving the information, reached the spot and sent the body for postmortem. The police also recovered a suicide note from the spot.

The mother of the girl, Soumya, who is a social activist said that her daughter did not have the mindset to end her life. She also claimed that her daughter’s mobile phone was missing and the back door of the house was open, which led her to get suspicious.

"I have raised her with so much love. No matter what happens, she will face it with courage. She will always tell me whatever happens. I don’t know what happened this time. If someone had a grudge, they may have caused this. I want justice," Soumya told India Today. She added that she has rescued many children and is unable to understand who could have done it.

Soumya said that her daughter had returned home on the night of Wednesday. "I raised my daughter by instilling self-respect, morality, and courage in her. Now, my 20-year-old daughter lies dead before me,” she said to India Today.

Lokesh Jagalasar, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), told Deccan Herald that a death note and a small knife were found at the scene.

He stated that the young woman’s body was found with injuries on her neck and hands. “We are awaiting the post-mortem report and conducting investigations from all dimensions,” he said.

Police are currently waiting for the post-mortem report and will launch an investigation soon after they receive it. As per reports, they have sent the death note to experts to confirm if it was written by the victim.

As of now, an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been filed at the Subramanyapura police station in Bengaluru. Police are also verifying the CCTV camera footage from around the area to check if there were any suspicious activities.