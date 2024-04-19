Jharkhand Board Class 10 Exam Expected To Be Out Today, Check Steps To Download

Representative Image

The Jharkhand Board Matriculation exam 2024 results are expected to be announced today, i.e. April 19, 2024. The candidates who appeared for the said exam will be able to check their results on the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in once the results are out. Candidates can also check their results via DigiLocker or SMS. The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) conducted the Jharkhand Board class 10 exam from February 6, 2024, to February 26, 2024.

Candidates are advised to keep their roll number. details ready to check the results. Candidates will have to use their roll number. The minimum passing percentage for the exam is 33%. Upon the release of the results, candidates who are not satisfied with their marks will be given the opportunity to apply for scrutiny. Additionally, if a candidate fails a subject or more, they can apply for the supplementary exam.

Steps to check the result

Step 1: Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in and jac.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the provided link.

Step 3: Enter your login credentials.

Step 4: Your result will now open on your screen.

Step 5: Check your result thoroughly.

Step 6: Save and download for future reference.

Important points to remember when checking the results

1. Candidates must ensure they have a good internet connection.

2. Keep the website open on your desktop.

3. Keep the login details handy.

4. Be patient and wait for the website to load once the results are announced.

5. To take a printout of the result and keep it safe for future use.

Candidates are further advised to keep a check on the official website for all the latest updates related to the said exam.