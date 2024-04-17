Fpj Exclusive: ‘Aim Is To Get Students From Across The World To Study Here’, Says HSNC Board President A Harish

The Free Press Journal interviewed the president of the Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate (HSNC) Board, Anil Harish, as the board celebrates 75 years. Harish discussed plans and highlighted the advantages of operating a distinctive university.

FPJ: How would you describe the journey of 75 years?

The journey has been nothing short of incredible. The Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board began with Principal KM Kundnani, who was the principal of a college in Hyderabad, Sind—a region distinct from today’s Andhra Pradesh. This origin story traces back to the establishment of the National College at Bandra. Hotchand Advani joined forces, leading to a series of college expansions.

FPJ: Many colleges have come up in Mumbai. What's your take?

While Mumbai witnessed a surge in college establishments, our board stood out for consistent growth. Despite limited resources, we garnered good support from the Sindhi community, which reflected our status as a linguistic minority institution. Our network extends across Mumbai and beyond, including Ulhasnagar.

FPJ: Has South Mumbai remained a favourite spot?

Our presence is not confined to South Mumbai alone. Recognising Mumbai’s rising costs, we diversified into areas like Bandra, Worli, and Ulhasnagar – a haven for Sindhi settlers post-Partition. The board’s proactive approach led to the establishment of a substantial campus in Ulhasnagar, serving a diverse population. Our Chandibhai Himathmal Mansukhani College has more than 10,000 students.

FPJ: Can you elaborate on your Alibag plans?

In 2023, we acquired 20 acres of land in Alibag, paving the way for an Arts, Science, and Commerce College. We aim to explore additional offerings, potentially including hotel management to leverage the area’s tourism potential.



FPJ: Will Alibag be a residential campus?

To look after hostel facilities is more difficult as it needs 24-hour monitoring. To ensure international standards without compromising safety, we may explore outsourcing arrangements or additional land acquisitions. We may have hostels on our campus, or we may acquire yet another piece of land or rent land, or whatever else is nearby and let someone else run it. It is not the function of the Hyderabad (Sind) National Collegiate (HSNC) Board to run hostels.

FPJ: Tell us about HSNC University?

A few years ago, we established HSNC University. The Hyderabad Sind National Collegiate Board oversees these colleges, which were formerly affiliated with Mumbai University, with many still maintaining this affiliation. The government introduced the Cluster University concept, allowing groups of three or more colleges scoring 3.25 or higher on the NAAC ratings to form a separate university. Thus, HR College, KC College, and Bombay Teachers Training College – despite their modest size of 350 students – formed the basis of our Cluster University.

FPJ: Is there any addition to your college list?

Our commitment to expanding educational opportunities is evident through initiatives like the Niranjan Hiranandani School of Real Estate and Management and the D M Harish School of Law, in the name of my father. We’ll see what schools we want to have and whether it will be possible to incorporate any of the other colleges into our board in future.

FPJ: What is the strategy to cater to international students?

HSNC University’s establishment enables us to cater to international students more effectively, bridging gaps between local syllabi and global educational standards. Mumbai University maintains its standards higher than most other universities in the country. It’s difficult for them to accommodate international students as the syllabus is designed for India.

FPJ: Who is the Chancellor of your university?

The Chancellor of HSNC University is the Governor of Maharashtra, whose support has been instrumental in guiding and directing our endeavours. We’ve had meetings at Raj Bhavan and we received guidance and cooperation from him.