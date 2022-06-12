Maharashtra: HSNC University awards Honorary Doctorate to Ratan Tata

Mumbai: An honorary D.Litt has been awarded to Tata Group Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata by HSNC University, Maharashtra's second state cluster university, in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to society.

According to the University, Ratan Tata embodies the ideology of development, education, and upliftment for all, which aligns with the purpose of HSNC University, Mumbai, and has been awarded the university's first-ever honorary degree in recognition of his outstanding contribution to society.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)