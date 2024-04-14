Jharkhand Board Class 10 And 12 Inter Results 2024 Expected Soon; Check Details Here!

Jharkhand Class 10 And 12 Inter Results 2024 Expected Soon; Check Details Here! | Pixabay

The Jharkhand Academic Council is expected to announce the final Class 10 (matriculation) and Class 12 (inter) results for 2024 this month (JAC). This year, the dates of the JAC Classes 10 and 12 exams were February 6 to February 26, 2024.

For the exams for Classes 10 and 12, there were two shifts. The matriculation exam took place during the first shift, which ran from 9:45 AM to 1:05 PM, and the intermediate exam took place during the second shift, which ran from 2 PM to 5:20 PM.

Once the results are out, all exam takers can use their roll numbers and roll codes to check them at jacresults.com, jac.jharkhand.gov.in, and jharresults.nic.in, the official JAC website. However, the official date of the council result is still pending.

Steps To Check The Results

Step 1: Go to jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jaresults.com, the Jharkhand Academic Council's (JAC) official website.

Step 2: On the homepage, search for and click on the Matric Result or Inter Science, Commerce, and Arts result tab.

Step 3: You will be prompted with a new page to enter your login information. Key in the required details.

Step 4: The outcome will show up on your screen.

Step 5: Check your grades and all the other information carefully.

Step 6: Save and download for future use.