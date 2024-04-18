Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 Date And Time Released, Check For More | Representative Image

Jharkhand Academic Council will announce the Jharkhand Board 10th Result 2024 tomorrow, April 19, 2024. Over 4.2 lakh students have appeared for the Jharkhand Board 10th exams this year, which were held from February 6 to February 26, 2024.

Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the JAC 10th result through the link on these official websites: jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com. Although a time has not been specified by the Jharkhand Board, the board is expected to issue the results in the afternoon.

How to download marksheet:

Step 1: Visit the official website of Jharkhand board, jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com.

Step 2: Click on JAC 10th result link

Step 3: Login using your credentials

Step 4: The JAC class 10 result 2024 will be displayed

Step 5: Download the class 10 Jharkhand board result for further reference.

Passing Criteria:

Students need to get a minimum of 30 percent marks to be declared passed in the matric examination. A minimum of 30 marks out of 100 and an aggregate of 150 marks in total are needed to be declared pass.

If a student fails to score a minimum in a couple of subjects, he or she will be allowed to appear for compartmental exams.

The official notification from JAC (Jharkhand Academic Council) mentions that the result will be out at 11: 30 am.