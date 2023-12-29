Jharkhand: Accident Claims Life of BIT Student on Sindri-Jhari Road

Accident Claims Life of BIT Student on Sindri-Jhari Road | representative pic

An accident took place on the Sindri-Jhari road, approximately 170 km from Ranchi, as Avinash Priyadarshi, a third-year electrical engineering student at Birsa Institute of Technology (BIT), lost his life in a fatal crash, according to a report by PTI. The incident occurred around 7.30 pm on a Wednesday when Priyadarshi, en route to a relative's house on his motorcycle, met with a mishap near Kandra.

The police told PTI, Priyadarshi's bike skidded off the road, causing him to fall onto the roadway. In a devastating turn of events, a truck traveling from the opposite direction collided with him, resulting in fatal injuries.

The news of the tragic accident prompted relatives and fellow students from BIT to rush to the scene. In protest and grief, they blocked the Sindri-Jharia road, demanding the immediate arrest of the truck driver. The road blockade persisted until police intervention, and it was finally lifted around 11.40 pm.

Goshala police station in-charge Virendra Kumar confirmed that Priyadarshi's body had been sent for post-mortem, and a sum of Rs 75,000 was provided to facilitate the student's last rites. The untimely demise of Avinash Priyadarshi serves as a poignant reminder of the perils on the roads and the devastating consequences that can befall individuals in unforeseen accidents.