Bhopal: Man Dies After Bike Crashes Into Divider | Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A man was killed after his motorbike skidded and crashed into a divider at Karond vegetable market in the city late on Tuesday night.

The deceased was identified as Chitransh Purohit, 21, a resident of Navjeevan colony of Karond. Purohit used to work at the vegetable market.

Investigating officer (IO) Harishankar said the man was heading back home at around 10 pm when his bike skidded due to the vegetable waste lying on the road. Purohit was dragged up to a distance of around 40 metres and dashed into the divider. He sustained grievous injuries on his head and was rushed to the Hamidia hospital by the on-lookers.

Purohit died, while undergoing treatment at around 5.30 am on Wednesday. His body was sent for post-mortem.

Farmer electrocuted, found dead by son

A farmer residing in Nazirabad died due to electrocution on his farm on Tuesday late night, the police said. His body was discovered on farm on Wednesday morning, after which the matter was reported to police.

Investigating officer (IO) Nazirabad police station Beni Prasad told Free Press that the man who died was Udham Singh Banjara (50). On Tuesday late night, he went to his farm to irrigate it. He was not wearing footwear.

While he was irrigating the farm, he accidentally stepped on a live electric wire. He died a few minutes later. On Wednesday morning, his son went to farm and saw him lying dead there. Unable to comprehend the incident, he reported the matter to police. The post-mortem report revealed that he died due to electrocution.