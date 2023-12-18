 Jharkhand: 9 Grade Student Dies In Classroom After Collapsing
PTIUpdated: Monday, December 18, 2023, 08:33 PM IST
Jharkhand: 9 Grade Student Dies In Classroom After Collapsing | Representational Pic

Dhanbad: A Class 9 student died in his classroom at a private school in Jharkhand’s Dhanbad district on Monday, police said. The incident took place Loharbarba, around 170km from Ranchi, around 12.15 Pm, they said.

Principal Indrani Ghosh told reporters that the student, Ajay Kumar Saw, was sitting in the classroom when he suddenly collapsed.

"He became unconscious and was taken to a nearby private hospital. He was referred to Shahid Nirmal Mahto Medical College Hospital (SNMMCH) in Saraidhela where doctors declared him dead," Ghosh said.

Barwadda police station in-charge Bikram Singh said, "We will initiate a probe after getting the post-mortem report."

The boy's father Jagdish Saw said he was a heart patient but had no serious symptoms that he would die all of a sudden.

