Jest wins Hearts! Student tops Jai Hind College with 96.83

Mumbai: Every time someone heard a joke in class, they knew it must have come from Mohammad Bhadsorwala. Naturally, it was quite a surprise when he swapped his funny lines for an unmatched result. Mohammad scored 96.83% in his HSC Exam 2022, topping the Jai Hind College in Mumbai.

“I had confidence in my 12th results. I also attended tuitions around my neighborhood for the examinations. I thoroughly enjoy studying science and will appear for JEE Mains this year,” he said.

Mohammad’s teachers remember him quite differently from what he is now.

“I came across Mohammad during the auditions for an event called ‘Expressions’ held by the college,” said Jasmin Gazdar, his Chemistry teacher.

“The event and its tryouts were held online during the pandemic. I remember Mohammad fumbled during the audition and could barely get a sentence right. He just logged off from that meeting,” she added.

The teacher however encouraged Mohammad to be a part of the event, where he caught the eye of all the students and their parents.

“The picture changed completely after the event, he was absolutely hilarious. And then, the boy who once messaged me his doubts found the confidence to approach me in front of a full classroom to resolve his queries,” said Jasmin Gazdar.

With his newfound confidence, Mohammad didn’t even spare Jasmin from some well-hearted jokes. “All the doubts he asked made me wonder whether he was pulling my leg!”

Elaborating on his hobby Mohammad said, “I do stand-up comedy very wholeheartedly, this increases my confidence, which helps me with my academics. I would still want to become an engineer, I’ll shoot my shot at standup if the opportunity presents itself.”

Mohammad found opportunities to strike humor within the campus as well. “I remember being huddled outside the examination hall, the paper was about to begin in 15 minutes. I was cracking jokes about cheating on the exams, only to realize that the Board Examiner was standing behind us. Thank god we did not get into trouble!” said Mohammad.

“We also made funny videos inside the physics lab when while I was conducting an experiment. I cherish all these memories from college!” he added.

Seeing the college jest evolve into the unexpected topper, Dr. Ashok Wadia, the principal of Jai Hind College said, “Such students give us faith that we are progressing on the right track.”

