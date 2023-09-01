JEECUP Releases UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result At jeecup.admissions.nic.in

JEECUP Releases UP Polytechnic 2023 Round 3 Seat Allotment Result | Unsplash (Representative Image)

Lucknow: The Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP) is likely to release the UP Polytechnic 2023 round 3 seat allotment result today, August 31. Those candidates who appeared for the third round of admissions can download the JEECUP counselling round 3 seat allotment result 2023 from the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Candidates need to enter their login credentials, like registration number and date of birth (DoB) to get logged in on the website.

According to the schedule, the online freeze option and online fee deposit facility for seat acceptance will be available from September 1 to September 3, 2023.

Candidates will have to go to the district help centres for document verification from September 1 to September 3, 2023.

Candidates can check out the below-mentioned step-by-step process to download their seat allotment results for the third round of JEECUP Counselling 2023.

The UP Polytechnic classes will begin on September 5, 2023. Students have time till September 3, 2023, to withdraw their seats, if they wish so.

Steps to check UP Polytechnic Round 3 Seat Allotment Result 2023:

Visit the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link given for round 3 seat allotment result 2023.

Enter your login credentials such as registration number and date of birth.

The JEECUP 2023 counselling round 3 seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download the allotment letter and get its printout for further use.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)