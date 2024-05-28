JEECUP Admit Card OUT, Know How To Download |

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has made available the JEECUP Admit Card 2024. The admit card for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination is available for download at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website of JEECUP.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Polytechnic) for 2024 is scheduled to take place from June 13 to June 20, 2024. The test will be administered at several test locations throughout the state.

How to download admit card?

To download the JEECUP admit card, candidates must provide their application number, password, and security pin. On exam day, the JEECUP 2024 admit card must be brought to the testing location.



-Check out jeecup.admissions.nic.in, the official website of JEECUP.

-On the portal, select the link to download the JEECUP 2024 admission card.

Read Also SSC JE 2024 Admit Card OUT, Know How To Check Here

-The URL to the hall ticket page will be displayed on the page.

-Put in your security pin, password, and registration number.

-On the screen will be the exam hall pass for UP Polytechnic.

-Verify the exam date, time, and centre information.

-Download it, then store it for later use.

The state-level test known as UPJEE(P) is required of applicants hoping to get into Uttar Pradesh's government and private polytechnic colleges. Interested candidates may visit the UPJEE official website for additional information.