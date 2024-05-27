SSC JE 2024 Admit Card OUT, Know How To Check Here |

The Paper 1 computer-based test admit card has been made available by the Staff Selection Commission. The exam is scheduled to take place nationwide from June 4–07. The commission's two regional websites—the western region's sscwr.net and the northeastern region's sscner.org—are where the admit card is posted.

How to download?



-Visit the direct regional website link provided above or the SSC's official website, ssc.gov.in.

-Select the admit card link, such as "STATUS / DOWNLOAD ADMIT CARD FOR JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL, MECHANICAL, ELECTRICAL) EXAMINATION, 2024 (PAPER-I) TO BE HELD FROM 05/06/2024 TO 07/06/2024."

-Enter the necessary login information.

-Press the "Submit" button.

-The admit card will now appear on the screen; review all of its information.

-Download the call letter from SSC JE.

Important things to carry



Along with the admit certificate, candidates must bring at least two recent colour passport-sized photos and an original, valid photo ID that matches the date of birth listed on the certificate. Examples of such identification include: Voter ID card, Aadhaar card, or printout of E-Aadhaar, Driving licence, PAN card, passport, ID card from school or college, employer ID card (public/private/PSU), etc. any other ID card with a photo issued by the federal or state governments, or the Ex-Serviceman Discharge Book published by the Ministry of Defence.