J&K Bank Opens Doors For 276 Apprenticeships Posts, Check Eligibility: Apply Now!

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank (J&K Bank) has announced openings for Apprentices across its various branches/offices in respective districts. Interested candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official website of Jammu and Kashmir Bank at jkbank.com. Applications began on May 14 and will close on May 28, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 276 Apprentice positions under the Apprentices Act 1961 for a duration of one year. Applicants from the unreserved category are required to pay a fee of Rs 700, while those from reserved categories need to pay Rs 500.

Eligibility:

Age Limit: Candidates from the unreserved category must be between 20 and 28 years old as of January 1, 2024. However, age relaxations apply to categories like SC/ST/OBC/PwBD as per Government guidelines.

Educational Qualification: Applicants must have graduated from a recognized University/Institute, with the result declared on or before the last date of registration. Proficiency in the local language of the respective region/area is required, with preference given to domiciles of the same region/area.

Application Procedure for J&K Bank Recruitment 2024:

1. Visit the official website of Jammu & Kashmir Bank at jkbank.com.

2. Click on the 'Apply Online' link.

3. Complete the application form with necessary academic and personal details.

4. Upload scanned copies of required documents in the specified format.

5. Review the application form for accuracy.

6. Pay the application fees and submit the form.

7. Download the JK Bank Apprentice application form for future reference.

Stipend:

Selected apprentices will receive a stipend of Rs 10,500 per month for one year. Out of this, the government agency will disburse Rs 1,500 through DBT, and conveyance up to a maximum of Rs 1,250 per month will be provided.