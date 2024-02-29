JEECUP 2024 Registration Ends Today: Apply Now at jeecup.admissions.nic.in |

The registration period for JEECUP 2024, conducted by the Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh (JEECUP), is about to end today, February 29, 2024. Interested candidates can easily register online through the official website at jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

The examination will take place from March 16, 2024, to March 22, 2024. Candidates can raise objections regarding the answer key from March 27, 2024, to March 30, 2024. The JEECUP 2024 results will be announced on April 8, 2024. The final date for admissions is August 15, 2024.

Steps to Register for JEECUP 2024

Visit the official website of JEECUP: jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Locate the JEECUP 2024 registration link on the homepage.

Register yourself and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form with the requisite details.

Complete the payment of the application fees and click on the submit button.

Upon submission, download and retain a hard copy of the form for future reference.

In the application process, candidates who are interested have the option to choose a maximum of four groups from A, B, E1, E2, and L to K. Candidates belonging to the General and OBC categories need to pay a registration fee of Rs 300, whereas SC and ST candidates have a reduced fee of Rs 200. The available payment methods include debit card, credit card, net banking, or UPI.