JEE Main BArch, BPlan 2024 Results Awaited: Check NTA Scorecard at jeemain.nta.ac.in

representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon release the results for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 paper 2. Candidates can check the JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2024 for the January session on the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in. To access their JEE Main BArch Result 2024, candidates need to enter their JEE application number and password. The result for JEE Main Paper 2 will encompass the scores achieved in both the BArch and BPlanning papers.

Steps To Check

Visit the official website for JEE Main 2024 at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, locate and click on the updated link for the JEE Main 2024 session 1 paper 2 result.

You will be prompted to enter your JEE Main application number, date of birth, and the displayed security pin.

After entering the required information, submit the details.

Your JEE Main paper 2 scorecard will be displayed on the screen.

Review the scorecard and proceed to download it for future reference.

Marking Scheme

Each right answer will receive 4 marks, while each wrong answer will result in a deduction of 1 mark. The Drawing Test comprises two questions, each worth 100 marks in evaluation.

If two candidates score the same marks in JEE Main 2024 paper 2, the following criteria will be used, in the specified sequence, to break the tie:

1. Mathematics score

2. Aptitude test score

3. Drawing Test score

4. Candidates with fewer negative responses

5. Candidates older in age