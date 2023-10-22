JEECUP 2023 Round 7 Seat Allotment Result Out At jeecup.admissions.nic.in; Know How To Download

Representative image

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (JEECUP) round 7 seat allotment results 2023 for Diploma in Engineering. Candidates who filled choices before the deadline will be able to check the JEECUP allotment results 2023 through the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Option freezing and seat acceptance fee deposits must be made between October 22 and 23 up until 5 PM. The engineering diploma's seat acceptance and counseling cost is Rs 3,250.

The council said, “Submitting the willingness and paying the seat acceptance fee are mandatory for all candidates who got allotted a seat. Failure to complete these tasks by the given deadline will lead to the cancellation of the provisionally allotted seat.”

At help centers located in the state's government-supported polytechnic universities, candidates must have their documentation verified. Only at these help centers can the round 7 and round 8 verification be completed.

Students will have until October 29 to pay the remaining fee deposit after using the freezing option and document verification.

On October 24, choice-filling for JEECUP round 8 counseling for engineering diploma students will commence. Candidates should be aware that the start of the 2023 academic year is November 1.

How to download JEECUP seat allotment results?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to download the JEECUP seat allotment results of diploma in engineering.

Go to the JEECUP official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

Select “Round 7 seat allotment result of JEECUP counselling 2023”.

The link is given under Candidates activity board (except for Pharmacy).

The page will redirect you to the result link.

Now, key in application number, password and security pin.

Login using the credentials entered.

The JEECUP allotment status will be displayed.

Check and download the allotment order.