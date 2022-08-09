JEE Mains Results 2022: Toppers from states across India define their paths to success

As many as 24 students were ranked in the 100th percentile at the IIT Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Mains) 2022 conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

The examination was conducted over two sessions in June and July. The results of the second session were released on Monday.

As many as 10,26,799 students registered for the JEE Mains this year with 9,05,590 showing up, including 2,57,031 female applicants and 6,48,555 males.

Though no Mumbai student was ranked in the 100th percentile in session 2, Jahnabi Roy, Maharashtra’s girl topper in session 1, hails from the city. Jahnabi scored 99.99% at the examination.

Contacted by The Free Press Journal, Shrenik Mohan Sakala, the Amravati lad who was the only one from Maharashtra to be ranked in the 100th percentile, said, “NCERT is the bible for JEE Mains preparation. Looking at past question papers also helped.” Shrenik, a student of the Maharishi Public School, was the overall CBSE topper in Amravati.

Assam topper Sneha Pareek, one of the few girls to achieve a perfect score, said her mind was set on attending engineering school and her entire focus was on passing the exam.

Rajasthan lad Navya Hissaria, who was placed in the top percentile in both sessions, said, "Many students this time round failed to perform to the best of their skills or qualify for the JEE Mains. Once they start tackling the problems, students should, in my opinion, identify their areas of weakness and take as many practice exams as possible."

Southern India also made its mark with Boya Haren Sathvik from Andhra Pradesh returning a perfect score. "You should only concentrate on JEE and avoid distractions," said Boya, who is now preparing for the JEE Advanced and aiming to crack IIT Bombay for Computer Science.

Mrinal Garg from Bhatinda in Punjab, who also has a perfect score, used to study in the morning before attending classes where he would revise his lessons at the end of the day. Mrinal played the guitar to relieve his stress while preparing for the JEE Mains.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have the most candidates with perfect NTA scores (five each), followed by Rajasthan with four and Uttar Pradesh with two while Maharashtra, Haryana, Assam, Bihar, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala and Jharkhand have one each.

Registration for the JEE Advanced began on Monday and will continue till August 11. The fee of Rs2800 has to be paid by 5pm on August 12. In JEE Mains 2022, six questions with multiple correct solutions were removed by the NTA from the final provisional answer key.

While the JEE Mains session 2 results reflect months of hard work, many candidates alleged irregularities in the conduct of the exam. From changed centres and response sheets to the shutdown of servers, candidates said there were many hindrances during the session 2 examinations.

(With inputs from Chaitali Dharamshi, Abhishek Nair, Aditi Alurkar and Alok Parekh)

