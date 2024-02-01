JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registration process for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 on February 2, 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

Important Dates:

Registration Starts: February 2, 2024

Last Date to Apply: March 2, 2024

Last Date for Application Fee Transaction: March 2, 2024

City Intimation Slip: Third Week of March 2024

Admit Card Download: 3 Days Before the Exam

Examination Dates: April 1 to April 15, 2024

Result Declaration: April 25, 2024

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2" link on the home page.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and complete the fee payment.

Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Additional Information:

Candidates who applied for both sessions need not reapply for Session 2.

If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2, they can log in and pay the examination fee starting from tomorrow.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NTA JEE.

This crucial information will guide candidates through the application process for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2, ensuring a smooth and successful registration.