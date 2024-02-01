 JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

Register for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 from Feb 2 to Mar 2, 2024, on jeemain.nta.ac.in. Important dates, the application process, and more.

Siksha MUpdated: Thursday, February 01, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to commence the registration process for the JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2 on February 2, 2024. Aspiring candidates can apply for the Joint Entrance Examination Session 2 through the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in. Here is a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

Important Dates:

Registration Starts: February 2, 2024

Last Date to Apply: March 2, 2024

Last Date for Application Fee Transaction: March 2, 2024

City Intimation Slip: Third Week of March 2024

Admit Card Download: 3 Days Before the Exam

Examination Dates: April 1 to April 15, 2024

Result Declaration: April 25, 2024

Read Also
JEE Main 2024: Students Navigate A Mix Of Challenges
article-image

How to Apply:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the "JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2" link on the home page.

Register and log in to your account.

Fill out the application form and complete the fee payment.

Click "Submit" and download the confirmation page.

Retain a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

Read Also
JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams
article-image

Additional Information:

Candidates who applied for both sessions need not reapply for Session 2.

If a candidate wishes to apply for Session 2, they can log in and pay the examination fee starting from tomorrow.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website of NTA JEE.

This crucial information will guide candidates through the application process for JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2, ensuring a smooth and successful registration.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

From The Campus: Students, Parents Express Opinion On Student Community

From The Campus: Students, Parents Express Opinion On Student Community

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

Allahabad High Court Seeks Clarity On State Education Boards Permitting Religious Education

New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

New India Assurance Company Limited Opens Registration For NIACL Assistant Recruitment 2024

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

JEE Mains Exam 2024 Session 2: Registration Opens Tomorrow

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam

WBJEE 2024 Registration Extended: Apply By Feb 5 For Engineering Exam