JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams

Representative image

In a recent update, the National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for all the remaining exam days of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 1 exam on January 26, 2024. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can access and download their admit cards from the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Along with their admit cards, candidates are also required to bring an identity proof along with them to the exam venue. Candidates must ensure they have their valid admit card with them when they arrive at the exam venue. This is crucial for gaining entry to the exam hall and being able to take the exam. Those who do not have their admit cards will not be allowed into the examination hall.

The NTA has now issued admit cards for examinations set to take place on January 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024.

An Easy Guide To Download The JEE Main 2024 Admit Cards

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Now, Go to the Homepage.

Step 3: Select the tab labelled 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1' to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your correct application number and password on the given admit card link.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' and download the JEE Main 2024 admit card

Step 5: Save and download the admit card that appears on the screen for future use.

Applicants who have completed the registration process are able to obtain the JEE Main admit cards for 2024 by entering their registration number and date of birth.