 JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams

JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams

NTA has released admit cards for all the upcoming exam dates. Download yours from jeemain.nta.ac.in. Remember to bring valid ID to the exam venue. Here's a simple guide to download your admit card.

Siksha MUpdated: Friday, January 26, 2024, 01:41 PM IST
article-image
Representative image

In a recent update, the National Testing Agency has released the admit cards for all the remaining exam days of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 session 1, paper 1 exam on January 26, 2024. Candidates preparing for the upcoming exam can access and download their admit cards from the official NTA website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Along with their admit cards, candidates are also required to bring an identity proof along with them to the exam venue. Candidates must ensure they have their valid admit card with them when they arrive at the exam venue. This is crucial for gaining entry to the exam hall and being able to take the exam. Those who do not have their admit cards will not be allowed into the examination hall.

The NTA has now issued admit cards for examinations set to take place on January 29, 30, 31, and February 1, 2024.

Read Also
JEE Main 2024: Last-Minute Tips And Formulas For Chemistry Success
article-image

An Easy Guide To Download The JEE Main 2024 Admit Cards

Step 1: Go to the official website.

Step 2: Now, Go to the Homepage.

Step 3: Select the tab labelled 'JEE Main 2024 Session 1' to proceed.

Step 4: Enter your correct application number and password on the given admit card link.

Step 4: Click 'Submit' and download the JEE Main 2024 admit card

Step 5: Save and download the admit card that appears on the screen for future use.

Applicants who have completed the registration process are able to obtain the JEE Main admit cards for 2024 by entering their registration number and date of birth.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams

JEE Mains 2024: NTA Releases Admit Cards For Upcoming Exams

AISHE Report: Survey Records 4.33 Crore Enrolments In Higher Education In India

AISHE Report: Survey Records 4.33 Crore Enrolments In Higher Education In India

French President Macron Announces Plan To Welcome 30,000 Indian Students By 2030

French President Macron Announces Plan To Welcome 30,000 Indian Students By 2030

Calcutta High Court Refuses To Interfere In West Bengal's Decision To Change 10th Board Exam Timing

Calcutta High Court Refuses To Interfere In West Bengal's Decision To Change 10th Board Exam Timing

Mumbai University Doesn't Want Any New Law College In 2024-25

Mumbai University Doesn't Want Any New Law College In 2024-25