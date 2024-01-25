JEE Main 2024: Last-Minute Tips And Formulas For Chemistry Success

Wokandapix/Pixabay

As the JEE Main 2024 exam dates draw near, candidates are urged to follow essential last-minute tips to ensure a smooth and successful examination experience. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has scheduled the JEE Main exam on January 27, 29, 30, 31, & February 1.

As the countdown to the exam begins, the last-minute preparation tips provided by JEE Mains Chemistry Educator Harshita Singh become invaluable. Harshita emphasizes the significance of paying attention to minute details and shares tips on scoring well. She highlights specific chapters and formulas that can be advantageous for scoring well in Chemistry.

Chemistry Chapters and Formulas:

Physical Chemistry:

Mole Concept

Solutions (Colligative property)

Inorganic Chemistry:

Classification of Elements

Chemical Bonding

D & F Block & Coordination Compounds

Organic Chemistry:

ISOMERSIM & IUPAC

GOC & Hydrocarbon

Biomolecules

Important Topics:

Aromaticity, Acid base strength, Laws of thermodynamics, Gibbs free energy, Rate equations, half-life, Nernst equation, electrolysis.

Trends in properties, electronic configurations, Ligands, isomerism, coordination number, Molecular orbital theory, VSEPR, hybridization, etc.

Last-Minute Formulas for Revision:

Bohr's Atomic Radius: Structure: r 0.529xn² A Ångström

Rydberg Constant: Ru = 1.097 x 107 m-1

Chemical Bonding:

Lewis Structure: Octet rule and formal charges

Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory Hybridization: sp, sp?, sp³

Thermodynamics:

First Law: AU =qt w

Hess's Law: 2 AI1 of individual steps equals AH of overall reaction

Electrochemistry:

Faraday's Law: Q= nF

Nernst Equation: E= E° 1 3 0.0591 1og [Oxidant] Reductant]

Chemical Kinetics:

Rate Law: Rate = k[A]m[B]"

Arrhenius Equation: k= Ae-w

Equilibrium:

Equilibrium Constant (K): Ke Reactants]" Products|'

Le Chatelier's Principle

Solutions:

Raoult's Law: PA = 2A Pa

Henry's Law: P= kH.C

Surface Chemistry:

Langmuir Adsorption lsotherm Colloids: Tyndall effect, Brownian motion

Coordination Compounds:

Werner's Theory

Crystal Field Theory

Organic Chemistry

IUPAC Nomenclature Reaction Mechanisms: Substitution, elimination, addition Isomerism: Structural, stereoisomerism

Advice for Last-Minute Success:

"I would suggest all the aspirants to focus on key concepts, practice previous years' papers, and revise essential formulas. Prioritize topics with higher weightage. Stay calm, manage time wisely during the exam. Lastly, believe in your preparation and approach the exam with a positive mindset."

To avoid any last-minute hassle, candidates are advised to adhere to the following tips:

Admit Card and ID Proof:

On the day of the JEE Main exam, candidates must carry the JEE 2024 admit card along with a valid ID proof. Reporting to the exam center on time is crucial.

Advisory and Instructions:

It is imperative to thoroughly read and understand the advisory and instructions released by the NTA. Following the guidelines will contribute to a smooth examination process.

Prohibited Items:

Candidates are reminded to avoid carrying any prohibited items to the exam center. This helps in preventing unnecessary complications during the examination.

As candidates gear up for the JEE Main 2024, adhering to these last-minute tips and revising essential formulas can significantly contribute to their success in the Chemistry section of the examination.