JEE Mains 2024 Admit Card Released: Download Now For Exam!

Representative Image | Pixabay

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2024, specifically for Paper 1, which is scheduled for January 27. This crucial step is part of the B.Tech/B.E examination process, and candidates are advised to download their admit cards promptly to ensure a smooth examination day experience.

Important Dates:

Examination Date: January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1

Exam Shifts: 9 am to 12 pm and 3 pm to 6 pm

How to download the admit card:

To download the admit card for Paper 1, candidates must follow these simple steps:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE at jee main.nta.ac.in.

Locate and click on the "JEE Mains Exam 2024 admit card" link available on the home page.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details, including the application number and date of birth.

Click on the submit button, and the advance city intimation slip will be displayed.

Verify the details on the slip and proceed to download the page.

It is recommended to keep a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

Read Also JEE Mains 2024 Warning These Unlawful Practices May Cancel Your Exam

Exam language options:

JEE (Main) 2024 will be conducted in 13 languages to accommodate candidates nationwide. The languages include English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Candidates are urged to download their admit cards well in advance of the examination date and ensure all details are accurate. Best of luck to all JEE aspirants!