JEE Mains 2024 Warning These Unlawful Practices May Cancel Your Exam

As the JEE Main 2024 examinations draw near, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a stern warning to candidates against engaging in unlawful activities during the exams.

The release of a comprehensive set of guidelines on the official website highlights various 'unfair practices' that, if indulged in, could lead to the cancellation of the exams for the students involved. The JEE Main exams are scheduled to take place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 1.

Outlined below are the specific unfair practices that students must steer clear of to maintain the integrity of the examination process:

Possession of Prohibited Items:

Any candidate found in possession of items or articles prohibited in the exam hall will be deemed to have engaged in an unfair practice.

Impersonation and Cheating:

Using someone else to write the examination, preparing materials for copying, breaching examination rules, or disregarding any directions issued by the NTA in connection with the JEE (Main) 2024 exam will lead to severe consequences.

Assisting Malpractices:

Assisting other candidates in engaging in malpractices, giving or receiving assistance directly or indirectly, or attempting to do so is strictly prohibited.

Inappropriate Communication:

Contacting or attempting to communicate with anyone other than examination staff during exam time, threatening officials or candidates, using undesirable methods, or manipulating online documents will be treated as an illegal and unfair practice.

Electronic Device Usage:

Use or attempted use of any electronic device after entering the examination center is strictly prohibited.

Forgery and Fabrication:

Affixing or uploading wrong/morphed photographs/signatures, possession of bits of paper, or any form of manipulation or fabrication of online documents is considered illegal.

The NTA has made it clear that candidates found practicing unfair means will face serious consequences, including being booked under the Unfair Means Case (UFM). Such candidates may be debarred for three years from future examinations and could also face criminal action. Additionally, the results of JEE (Main) 2024 for candidates involved in unfair practices will be cancelled and not declared. As the exams approach, it is imperative for students to adhere strictly to the guidelines to ensure a fair and transparent examination process.