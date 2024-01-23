JEE Main 2024: Exam Day Essentials And Prohibitions For Aspirants

JEE aspirants Representative image | Pintu Namdev

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) gears up to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 on January 24, 2024, candidates are reminded to be well-prepared with all necessary items and adhere to crucial exam day instructions to ensure a smooth and successful examination experience.

Key Dates and Highlights:

Exam: JEE Main 2024

Conducting Body: National Testing Agency

Official Website: jeemain.nta.ac.in

Mode of Exam: Online

Session 1 Exam Date: January 24, 2024

Session 1 Admit Card Release: January 20, 2024

Items to Carry:

Candidates appearing for JEE Main 2024 must bring the following items:

Passport-size Photographs (2-3 copies)

Self-attested JEE Main 2024 Admit Card

Valid Photo ID (Aadhaar card, PAN card, or driving license)

Transparent Black Ballpoint Pen

Transparent Water Bottle

PwD Certificate (if applicable)

Transparent Plastic Pouch for stationery

Note: Some exam centers may have specific regulations on certain items, so candidates should review center-specific instructions.

Prohibited Items:

Certain items are strictly prohibited inside the exam center:

Electric Devices (mobile phones, smart watches, calculators)

Study Material (except the hard copy of JEE Main 2024)

Wallets and Handbags

Food and Beverages

Hazardous Materials (knives, blades, pepper spray)

Note: The list may vary slightly for each session, so candidates should carefully review NTA's specific instructions.

Exam Day Instructions:

Carry hardcopy of the admit card, photographs, and required documents.

Avoid prohibited items to prevent candidature cancellation.

Arrive early to avoid crowding.

Dress comfortably for the extended exam duration.

Manage time effectively across all three sections.

Read questions carefully before answering.

Review answers if time permits.

As this is a once-a-year opportunity, candidates are urged to adhere to these guidelines for a successful examination experience.