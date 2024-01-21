JEE Main 2024 Admit Card Released: Important Dates and Download Instructions

Representational pic

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the admit cards for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024, Session 1. The admit cards are specifically for candidates enrolled in the B.Arch and B.Planning programs, slated to be held on January 24, 2024.

Important Dates for JEE Main 2024 - Session 1:

B.Arch and B.Planning: January 24, 2024 (2nd Shift)

B.E./B.Tech.: January 27, 29, 30, 31, and February 01, 2024

How to Download JEE Main Admit Card 2024:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the "JEE (Main) 2024: Download the Admit Card" link.

You will be redirected to a new page. Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your JEE Main hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the admit card for future reference.

Documents Required on the Date of Examination:

Admit Card with a passport-size photograph affixed.

One additional passport-size photograph (to be affixed on the attendance sheet).

Candidates are advised not to bring any other items to the examination centers, as there will be no arrangements for the safekeeping of materials at the center.

Download and Helpline:

Candidates facing difficulties in downloading the JEE Main Admit Card 2024 can reach out to the NTA Helpline at 011 40759000 or 011 69227700. Additionally, queries can be addressed via email at jeemain@nta.ac.in.

About JEE Main 2024:

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main consists of two papers. Paper 1 facilitates admission to Undergraduate Engineering Programs (B.E/B.Tech.) at NITs, IIITs, and other technical institutions. It also serves as a qualification test for JEE (Advanced) for admission to IITs. Paper 2 is specifically for admission to B.Arch and B.Planning courses across the country. Candidates are encouraged to prepare thoroughly and adhere to the prescribed guidelines for a smooth examination process.