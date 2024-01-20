 JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Admit Card At jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Main 2024: Session 1 Admit Card At jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon

JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Admit Card At jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon

Get ready for JEE Main 2024 Session 1 with the latest updates! Download your admit card from jeemain.nta.ac.in three days before the exam. Follow the official NTA JEE website for more details.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, January 20, 2024, 01:53 PM IST
article-image
i-Stock images

The JEE Main 2024 exam for Session 1 is scheduled to take place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, and 31, as well as February 1, 2024, at various examination centers nationwide. Paper I will be exclusively conducted in a computer-based format, while Paper 2A will be computer-based for Part I and II, and pen and paper mode for Part III. Paper 2B will be administered as a computer-based test exclusively.

Stay updated on the latest information about the Ram Mandir by clicking here.

According to the official brochure, candidates can download the admit card from the NTA website three days before the exam date. To obtain the hall ticket or admit card, follow the steps outlined below.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1: How to Download

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 available on the homepage.

A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details on the admit card and download the page.

Retain a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

For additional information, candidates are advised to refer to the official NTA JEE website.

Read Also
NTA Releases Exam City Information Slips For JEE Main 2024 Session 1, Direct Link To Download Inside
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ministry of Education Directs Education Institutions To Provide Digital Study Materials In Indian...

Ministry of Education Directs Education Institutions To Provide Digital Study Materials In Indian...

XAT 2024 Results Announced at xatonline.in, How to Check Scorecard

XAT 2024 Results Announced at xatonline.in, How to Check Scorecard

West Bengal Government Plans to Establish Forensic Science University

West Bengal Government Plans to Establish Forensic Science University

Follow SC Guidelines, Don’t Drive Transgenders To Courts For Certificates: Karnataka HC Tells...

Follow SC Guidelines, Don’t Drive Transgenders To Courts For Certificates: Karnataka HC Tells...

JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Admit Card At jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon

JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Admit Card At jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon