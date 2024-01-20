JEE Main 2024: Session 1 Admit Card At jeemain.nta.ac.in Soon

i-Stock images

The JEE Main 2024 exam for Session 1 is scheduled to take place on January 24, 27, 29, 30, and 31, as well as February 1, 2024, at various examination centers nationwide. Paper I will be exclusively conducted in a computer-based format, while Paper 2A will be computer-based for Part I and II, and pen and paper mode for Part III. Paper 2B will be administered as a computer-based test exclusively.

Stay updated on the latest information about the Ram Mandir by clicking here.

According to the official brochure, candidates can download the admit card from the NTA website three days before the exam date. To obtain the hall ticket or admit card, follow the steps outlined below.

JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1: How to Download

Visit the official NTA JEE website at jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link for JEE Mains Admit Card 2024 for Session 1 available on the homepage.

A new page will appear where candidates need to enter their login details.

Click on submit, and your admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the details on the admit card and download the page.

Retain a hard copy of the admit card for future reference.

For additional information, candidates are advised to refer to the official NTA JEE website.