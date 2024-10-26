 JEE Mains 2025: NTA Issues Guidelines For PwD Candidates
The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has published a notice outlining the requirements for individuals with disabilities (PwD) and those with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) who wish to take the Joint Entrance Examination.

The National Testing Agency, or NTA, has published a notice outlining the requirements for individuals with disabilities (PwD) and those with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) who wish to take the Joint Entrance Examination, or JEE Mains 2025 exam. This follows several enquiries about scribe and compensatory time for these students that NTA received.

According to the norms, candidates who are PwD or PwBD will receive an hour of compensatory time for the three-hour JEE Mains 2025 exam. Put otherwise, it may take these candidates up to four hours to finish the paper. A scribe's services will be provided upon presentation of the necessary certifications.

Official notice

As per the NTA notice, “The National Testing Agency has been receiving several inquiries on issues related to scribe and compensatory time for PwD/PwBD candidates. The guidelines which will be followed for JEE Main with reference to relevant extracts of Government Notification and Office Memorandums are enumerated below.”

The notice further states that "compensatory time" should be used instead of the present term "extra time or additional time." For those who are permitted to utilise scribes, readers, or lab assistants, the exam should last at least 20 minutes per hour. Regardless of whether they utilise the facility or not, all PwBD candidates who qualify for it may be granted an extra hour or more for the three-hour exam. The extra time should be in the multiple of five and not less than five minutes.

Tentative schedule for JEE Mains 2025:

Online submission of application form: Start on 24th November 2024

Last date for application fee: 24th December 2024

JEE Main admit card release date: 3 days before the exam

JEE Mains 2025 session-1 exam date: 29th January 2025

Question paper and answer keys for challenges: 25th February 2025

JEE Mains exam result date: 13th February 2025

For more updates, candidates are advised to check JEE official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

