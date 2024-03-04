JEE Mains 2024 Session 2 Registration Ends Today on jeemain.nta.ac.in

Representative image

Today, March 4, 2024, marks the end of the JEE Mains Session 2 registration. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline, which was initially scheduled for March 2, in response to multiple requests from applicants who were unable to complete their registrations due to unforeseen circumstances.

Exam Dates:

April 4, 2024, to April 15, 2024

Exam Time:

Paper 1 (B.E/B.Tech): Two shifts - 9 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 6 PM

Paper 2 (B.Arch/B.Planning): Single shift - 3 PM to 6 PM

How to Apply:

Go to jeemain.nta.ac.in

Click on "JEE(Main) 2024: Click Here to registration and login for Session-2" on the homepage.

Complete the registration process.

Upload the required documents.

Pay the registration fee.

Submit the form.

Take a printout for reference.

Candidates are encouraged to complete their registrations promptly to avoid any last-minute complications. For further details, visit the official website.