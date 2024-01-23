JEE Mains 2024: Important Last-Minute Tips For The Aspirants To Score Good In JEE Mains Exam | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 Session 1 on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. With only a day left before the commencement of the exam, experts provide tips, advice, and more for the aspirants.

Last Day Tips For JEE Mains 2024 Aspirants

1. Paper Solving Pattern

Prof. Pramod Kumar Sidar, JEE Mains teacher at Promos Classes, Madhya Pradesh suggested that students should solve their exam question paper starting with the easiest subject and then moving ahead with the comparatively harder one. According to him, students are advised to solve the question paper starting with Chemistry, Physics, and then Maths. He further suggested that students often find Chemistry a lot easier as compared to the other two subjects.

2. Time Management While Solving

Prof. Pramod advised aspirants to dedicate 2 minutes solving time to each question to be able to complete the paper on time. He further added to his point stating that in case students find it hard to solve a particular question, they should move on to another question.

3. Solve Mock Question Papers

Prof. Pramod has also advised the students to solve the previous year's question paper i.e. JEE Mains exam 2023 question paper and follow the 3-hour time limit.

4. Go Through The Question Paper

Students are advised that they should thoroughly go through the question paper and make a mental note of all the questions before starting to solve the paper by Prof A.N. Agarwal, an ex- IIT Bombay student, ex- DRDO Scientist and JEE Mains professor at Agarwal Coaching Institute, Thane. He suggested that this will help students understand time management better and make the students mentally prepared for the questions.

5. Good Sleep Necessary

Azad Singh, JEE Mains expert professor at Ultimate Classes, Mumbai, has advised the students to have a good sleep before the examination day to keep their minds relaxed. He further suggested that this would help them think better during the exam.

6. Don't Stress

Azad Singh has also advised the students appearing for the JEE mains 2024 exam that they should remain stress-free and appear for the exam with confidence. He also advised the students to focus on solving the paper without worrying about the results and give their best.