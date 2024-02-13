 JEE Mains 2024: Gujarat's Meet Parekh Scores 100 Percentile In First Attempt
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationJEE Mains 2024: Gujarat's Meet Parekh Scores 100 Percentile In First Attempt

JEE Mains 2024: Gujarat's Meet Parekh Scores 100 Percentile In First Attempt

Meet Parekh expresses gratitude to family and friends for their support during his preparation For JEE Mains 2024. Read about his journey and future ambitions here.

Krisha V BhattUpdated: Tuesday, February 13, 2024, 06:59 PM IST
article-image
Meet Parekh |

Achieving the perfect percentile score of 100, Meet Parekh has made it to the toppers list of JEE mains session 1 2024 in his first attempt.

The Grade 12 student studying at B.S Rathor High School, Rajkort, Gujarat expressed content with his result and shared, "I am very happy! My neighbors, faculty members, friends everyone congratulated me and it was a very proud moment for me and my parents as well. It feels Surreal."

He further revealed that his family played a key role in keeping him motivated and helping him pass the exam. He expressed, "My family has been my biggest support and they have never pressurized me and only motivated me to do my best and ace the exam."

Discussing his preparations for the JEE Mains 2024 exam, Parekh disclosed that he has been preparing since Grade 11 for the exam, focusing on revising and solving mock tests as his primary strategies.

Read Also
JEE Main 2024 Session 1 Results: 23 Students Achieve Perfect 100 Percentile
article-image

Talking about managing stress he said that his friends played an important role in helping him cope with the stress. "I used to talk to my friends every day for half an hour and just talked about random topics to divert my mind from the exam stress," he said.

Looking ahead, Parekh is aiming to pursue a career in the field of computer science and is currently getting ready to take the JEE Mains Advance exam. He has expressed his ambition to study at one of the top IITs.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CBSE Warns Against False Information On Board Exams, See Official Notice Here

CBSE Warns Against False Information On Board Exams, See Official Notice Here

JEE Mains 2024: Gujarat's Meet Parekh Scores 100 Percentile In First Attempt

JEE Mains 2024: Gujarat's Meet Parekh Scores 100 Percentile In First Attempt

Odisha Government Introduces Nua-O Scholarship For Students

Odisha Government Introduces Nua-O Scholarship For Students

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Admit Cards Available for Download

UP Police Constable Exam 2024 Admit Cards Available for Download

Farmer's Son Achieves Remarkable Success In JEE Mains, Scores 100 Percentile

Farmer's Son Achieves Remarkable Success In JEE Mains, Scores 100 Percentile