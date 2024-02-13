JEE Mains 2024: Gujarat's Meet Parekh Scores 100 Percentile In First Attempt

Meet Parekh |

Achieving the perfect percentile score of 100, Meet Parekh has made it to the toppers list of JEE mains session 1 2024 in his first attempt.



The Grade 12 student studying at B.S Rathor High School, Rajkort, Gujarat expressed content with his result and shared, "I am very happy! My neighbors, faculty members, friends everyone congratulated me and it was a very proud moment for me and my parents as well. It feels Surreal."



He further revealed that his family played a key role in keeping him motivated and helping him pass the exam. He expressed, "My family has been my biggest support and they have never pressurized me and only motivated me to do my best and ace the exam."



Discussing his preparations for the JEE Mains 2024 exam, Parekh disclosed that he has been preparing since Grade 11 for the exam, focusing on revising and solving mock tests as his primary strategies.

Talking about managing stress he said that his friends played an important role in helping him cope with the stress. "I used to talk to my friends every day for half an hour and just talked about random topics to divert my mind from the exam stress," he said.



Looking ahead, Parekh is aiming to pursue a career in the field of computer science and is currently getting ready to take the JEE Mains Advance exam. He has expressed his ambition to study at one of the top IITs.