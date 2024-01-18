JEE Mains 2024: Advance City Intimation Slip Released For Paper I | Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for Paper I of the JEE Mains Exam 2024. This notification is important for candidates gearing up for the B.E/B.Tech examination. Here are the key details and steps to download the intimation slip:

Important Dates:

The JEE Mains Exam for Paper I is scheduled to be held on 27, 29, 30, 31 January, and 01 February 2024.

The advance intimation slip is available for download from the official website starting 17 January 2024.

Downloading the Advance City Intimation Slip:

To access the advance city intimation slip, candidates must follow these steps:

Visit the official website of NTA JEE: jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Check for the 'JEE Mains Exam 2024 advance city intimation slip' link on the home page.

Upon clicking, a new page will open, prompting candidates to enter their login details.

After submitting the details, the advance city intimation slip will be displayed on the screen.

Verify the information on the slip and proceed to download it.

It is advisable to keep a hard copy of the intimation slip for future reference.

The official notice from NTA emphasises the importance of checking and downloading the Examination City Intimation Slip using the candidate's Application Number and Date of Birth. The notice is available on the official website: jeemain.nta.ac.in.