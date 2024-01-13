JEE Main 2024 Dates Revised Announced Amid CBSE Exam Clash

Representative Image

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has revised the dates for the second session of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 due to a scheduling conflict with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class 12 examinations. This adjustment comes after the CBSE released its exam schedule for Classes 10 and 12 on December 12, 2023, and a subsequent clash was identified.

CBSE urges parents to engage with NTA

Following the release of conflicting dates, the CBSE promptly approached the NTA, requesting a reconsideration and rescheduling of the JEE Main 2024 session 2. A spokesperson from CBSE emphasized, “Parents are advised to follow up with NTA while the board will also send a request,” as reported by The Hindu.

In response to the concerns raised by the CBSE, Subodh Singh, the Director General of NTA, announced the revised dates for the JEE Main second session. Originally scheduled between April 1 and April 15, the examination will now commence after April 3 to avoid any overlap with the CBSE Class 12 board exams, which conclude on April 2.

Read Also Manipur Education Scandal: 3 Officers Suspended Over CBSE Affiliation Fraud

CBSE reschedules some exams

Simultaneously, the CBSE has made adjustments to its own exam schedule. The revised date sheet, released on January 4, reflects changes for certain subjects in both Class 10 and 12. Key modifications include the postponement of the CBSE Class 12 Fashion Studies exam from March 11 to March 21, the rescheduling of the Class 10 Tibetan exam from March 4 to February 23, and the movement of the Class 10 Retail exam from February 16 to February 28.

As these changes unfold, students and parents are strongly advised to stay abreast of the latest announcements from both the CBSE and NTA to ensure a seamless and efficient examination process. The collaborative efforts of these educational bodies aim to alleviate any potential stress for the affected candidates.