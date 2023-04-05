JEE Mains 2023 Session 2: Exam begins tomorrow, Download admit card at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2023 Session 2 | (Representational pic) FPJ File Photo

New Delhi: JEE Main 2023 session 2 exam is scheduled to begin from tomorrow, April 6.

National Testing Agency, NTA has released the admit cards for candidates at the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2023 Session 2 will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various locations across the country and in 24 cities outside of India.

Candidates can download the admit card using their application number and date of birth (DOB).

JEE Mains 2023: Check marking scheme for tomorrow's exam

Correct answer or the most appropriate answer: Four marks (+4)

Any incorrect option marked will be given minus one mark (-1).

Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0).

Direct link to download the admit card

Candidates are advised to visit the official websites of NTA at jeemain.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

Tips before Exam

Check Admit card is downloaded and take a printout of the same.

Make sure to carry admit card and required stationary items before leaving for exam hall.

Have a proper sleep a night before.

Do a quick revision a day before the exam. Don't revise a few hours before the exam.

Do mediation for at least 15 minutes on the day of exam.

At the exam hall after seeing the question paper, don't panic and mark answers for those you are 100% sure.

Best wishes for your exam.

JEE Mains 2023 examination: Helpline number

In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the Admit Card for JEE (Main) – 2023 Session 2 (April 2023) along with the undertaking, he/she may contact 011-40759000 or e-mail at jeemain@nta.nic.in.