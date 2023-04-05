JEE Main 2023: Bombay High Court to hear plea on 75% marks in class 12 tomorrow

Bombay High Court | PTI

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court will hear the plea for the removal of JEE Main 75 per cent eligibility criterion tomorrow, on April 6.

A PIL was filed requesting the National testing Agency (NTA) to remove 75 per cent marks criteria in class 12 Board exams for appearing in JEE Mains exam 2023.

“The marks scored by them is not a true reflection of their actual ability therefore those students with less marks than the eligibility criteria (75%) for this year’s examinations can score very high marks in the upcoming JEE Main 2023, and if a fair chance is denied to them that will affect the future (of) lakhs of bright (students),” the PIL stated.

While the eligibility criterion was removed in the Covid years, in the 2023 JEE brochure, the IITs brought back the eligibility criteria of 75 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams for admission to NITs, IIITs, and CFTIs. The brochure stated that the candidates should have secured at least 75 per cent in their Class 12 board exams (for the general category), or should be within the category-wise top 20 percentile of successful candidates of their respective boards.

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 Admit card

The JEE Main 2023 session 2 admit card will be made available by NTA soon. The expected date for JEE Main Session 2 admit card release date is 3 April 2023.

In order to obtain their NTA JEE Mains admit card for session 2, candidates must log in to the JEE Main official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in using their application number, password, and date of birth.

A self-declaration document will be attached to the JEE Main 2023 Session 2 admit card. Each applicant must complete the self-declaration form with the necessary information and hand it to the examiner when requested. After the admit cards have been verified, the examination procedure will be conducted.