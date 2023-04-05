JEE Main 2023: NTA releases free mock tests as April session commences tomorrow

The JEE Main 2023 Session 2 will take place on April 6, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, and 15, 2023 at various cities across and outside the nation. | Representative Image

JEE Main 2023: With the second session of JEE Main 2023 commencing tomorrow, on April 6, 2023, the National Testing Agency (NTA) has published the JEE Main mock test links on the official website.

Where to find JEE Main mock tests?

While the NCERT syllabus remains a key source of preparation for students, taking mock tests before the exam helps students time themselves and assess their preparation levels. The official JEE Main mock test links have been uploaded on NTA's official website - nta.ac.in.

The NTA has also uploaded lecture videos for the students preparing for the JEE Main exams. The lectures can be accessed free of cost and cover subjects like physics, chemistry, and maths.

What is National Test Abhyas App?

The NTA has also launched the National Test Abhyas app which can be downloaded on both Android and iOS-enabled phones. Students can download the app and register with their details to access free mock tests of their chosen exam.

Direct link for JEE Main Admit card

The National Testing Agency has also released the JEE Main Admit Card 2023 Session 2 on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Direct link to download the admit card

How to download JEE Main session 2 admit card?

Visit the official of JEE Mains at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on “JEE – 2023 Session 2 : Admit Card Download”

Key in your login details

Your admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download and take the printout for future reference.

Candidates should check their admit cards for error and remember that no hard copy or duplicate JEE Main admit card 2023 will be issued or sent by post to the applicants.

Students must carry the hall ticket/admit card to the exam center as the entry will not be permitted without the admit card.