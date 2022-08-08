JEE Main topper: Meet AIR 2 Sneha Pareek

Sneha Pareek

Sneha Pareek from Assam, the only female candidate among the 14 to scored a 100 on the JEE Main 2022 Session 1 exam, stated on Monday that she was adamant about going to engineering school and that her whole concentration was on passing the entrance exam. Sneha has secured AIR 2 in session 2 results.

“I used to attend classes early in the morning after which I went on to complete all my assignments. Though it was a hectic schedule, I was able to study with full dedication,” said Sneha, who prefers singing as a pass-time.

She further spoke about what a student must keep in mind in order to become a topper. She said, "You should be in contact with your teachers throughout your JEE journey as they will help clear your doubts, you need to be regular and disciplined in your lectures and through the entire process."

Sneha is now aiming to pursue Computer Science from IIT Bombay and is preparing for JEE Advanced, which will be held from August 28.

