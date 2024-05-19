JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Result OUT, Check Full List Of Toppers | representational pic

The Joint Entrance Examination (Main) 2024 paper 2 results have been released by the testing organisation, National Testing Agency (NTA), on its official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. It is recommended that candidates who plan to take the test visit jeemain.nta.ac.in, the official website, and download their admission cards right away.

How to download the Paper 2 result for JEE Main Session 2?

To easily access the results, candidates must provide their login information, including their password and roll number.



-Visit JEE Main 2024's official website.

-On the homepage, click the link to see the JEE Main 2024 Paper 2 scorecard.

-Put in your login information.

-Press the "Submit" button.

-After then, the JEE Main Paper 2 scoreboard for 2024 will appear on the screen.

-Verify every detail twice.

-Save it to your device for future use.

Toppers of BArch

Sulagna Basack from Jharkhand topped the JEE Mains Paper 2 BArch exam with a perfect 100 score. While, Muthu R from Tamil Nadu scored 100 in the OBC NCL category. Yayavaram Sravan Ram from Andhra Pradesh scored 99.96704 in the General-EWS category followed by Vivekjit Das from Telangana who scored 99.94958 in the SC category. Boda Prabanjan Jadav and Banoth Rithwak from Telangana scored 99.87978 in the ST category.



Toppers' of B Planning

In the B Planning exam, Arun Radhakrishna from Karnataka scored a perfect 100 in the general category. Kolasani Saketh Pranav from Andhra Pradesh scored 100 in the General-EWS category. While, Nagul Prasath Subramani Vadivel and Kaligatla Devi Prasad from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh respectively scored 99.99384 in the SC category. Following him is JONATHAN SINKAM M SANGMA from Tamil Nadu who scored 99.06951 in the ST category.

JEE Main Session 2 Paper 2 Exam

A notable number of applicants took part in Paper 2A (B.Arch.) and Paper 2B (B. Planning) of the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) - 2024. 71,009 candidates participated in both the January and April sessions out of the 99,086 common candidates who registered for both.