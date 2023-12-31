JEE Main Session 1 Registration Closes, Exam City Slips Awaited | Representative Image

The registration phase for the upcoming JEE Main Session 1 has officially wrapped up, leaving eager students anticipating the release of their admit cards. But before that, the National Testing Agency (NTA) gears up to issue the exam city slips, providing essential details about the assigned exam city.

Applications for Session 1 were open from November 1 to November 30, inviting aspiring candidates to partake in the examination slated between January 24 and February 1.

A peek into the JEE Main's structure reveals a 300-mark assessment comprising 90 questions - 30 each from Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Each section boasts 20 multiple-choice questions and 10 numerical-based ones. Candidates face a three-hour exam duration.

The evaluation method includes a four-option selection for each question, with one correct answer fetching four marks. However, an incorrect response incurs a deduction of one mark, amounting to one-fourth of the marks awarded for a correct answer. Notably, leaving a question unanswered carries no negative marking. For example, if you nail six questions but miss two, your score would tally as 6 (4) – 2 (1) = 18.

As per the JEE Main 2024 notification, the much-awaited exam city slip is set for release in the second week of January. Admit cards will follow suit, becoming available three days before the individual exam dates. Accessible via the official websites - nta.ac.in and jeemain.nta.ac.in - students can procure their admit cards using their login credentials.

The results for this session are expected to surface in February, marking the culmination of an examination conducted in 13 languages. It's a computer-based test spanning two shifts - the first from 9 am to 12 noon and the second from 3 pm to 6 pm. For further details, the NTA website remains a comprehensive resource hub.